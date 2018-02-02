Duane Morris Adds 2 Partners To New Austin Office

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- Two partners, one with experience in insurance mergers and the other in technology patent litigation, have joined Duane Morris in Austin, Texas, from Winstead and McKool Smith.



Alex Gonzales, left, and Pierre Hubert Alex Gonzales and Pierre Hubert joined Duane Morris LLP on Jan. 22. Gonzales had been a partner at Winstead PC since 2001 and was chair of its insurance group. Hubert had been a McKool Smith PC principal and shareholder since 2006. Both said they chose Duane Morris to expand their practices and help...

