IP Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 3:58 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP secured a victory in the Supreme Court decision Impression Products v. Lexmark International, a major win for Impression and companies in the secondary market for patented products, landing the firm a spot among Law360's 2017 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year.



The firm’s intellectual property practice group consists of over 100 lawyers, and John Mancini, co-leader of the firm's IP practice, attributed the success of the group to its ability to leverage the strength of its reputation and its ability to “seamlessly work”...

