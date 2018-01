WTO Dispute Roundup: US Keeps Appellate Body Languishing

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 6:07 PM EST) -- In Law360’s latest glimpse of the World Trade Organization Dispute Settlement Body, the U.S. delegation continues to block the appointment of new Appellate Body judges while members squabble over compliance in cases centering on washing machines, food products and paper.



Appellate Body Logjam Trudges On



Monday’s DSB session in Geneva saw 60 countries call for an immediate effort to fill three vacant slots on the seven-member Appellate Body as the highest trade adjudicating panel in the world continues to languish. But as it has for several...

