Cherokee Nation Takes Opioid Claims To Okla. State Court

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Cherokee Nation on Friday headed to Oklahoma state court with its bid to hold Wal-Mart, Walgreens and other major retail pharmacies and drug distributors accountable for their alleged role in an explosion of opioid abuse among tribe members, after a federal judge recently blocked the Cherokees’ similar suit in tribal court.



U.S. District Judge Terence Kern on Jan. 9 issued a preliminary injunction halting the Cherokee Nation’s suit in its own court against McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance...

