Artis REIT Selling $80M Worth Of Trust Units

Law360, Minneapolis (January 22, 2018, 2:35 PM EST) -- Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has reached a deal to sell 4 million trust units to a syndicate of underwriters in a deal that's expected to generate gross proceeds of CA$100 million ($80.25 million), according to an announcement Monday from the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based REIT.



The company, which invests in retail, office and industrial properties across Canada, is selling shares at CA$25 apiece to an underwriter syndicate led by TD Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank, Artis said Monday. The underwriters have an option to buy...

