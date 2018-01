Feds Say Ex-Audit Watchdogs Gave Inside Info To KPMG

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 5:42 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in New York on Monday charged three former members of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and three former top executives at accounting giant KPMG in an alleged scheme to use stolen confidential information to help KPMG obtain better results on audits conducted by the regulatory board.



In criminal indictments unsealed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the three former PCAOB employees — Brian Sweet, Cynthia Holder and Jeff Wada — are alleged to have illegally passed along...

