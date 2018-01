US Tax Law Will Boost Global Growth For Now, IMF Says

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- The global economy will see an uptick in 2018, in part due to slashed corporate rates under the recently passed U.S. tax overhaul, but political leaders and policymakers shouldn’t get too comfortable, according to a report released Monday by the International Monetary Fund.



In an update to its World Economic Outlook report, the IMF on Monday said global output is estimated to have grown 3.7 percent in 2017, with forecasts for 2018 and 2019 revised upward by 0.2 percentage points to clock in at 3.9 percent....

