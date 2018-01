Trump Campaign Ad Blames Dems For Immigrant Crimes

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 7:23 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign unveiled a new ad on Saturday calling Democrats “complicit” in murders committed by immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission, amid Congress’ efforts to reach a compromise on immigration legislation and end the government shutdown.



The White House has tried to distance itself from the ad, with both its Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders deflecting questions about the ad and saying an outside organization produced it. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have said the...

