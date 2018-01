1st Circ. To Rehear Ex-Maine Speaker's Suit Against Gov.

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 6:04 PM EST) -- The full First Circuit said Friday it will reconsider the dismissal of former Democratic Maine House Speaker Mark Eves’ lawsuit accusing Republican Gov. Paul LePage of threatening to withhold state funding from a nonprofit that operates a school for at-risk children after the nonprofit hired Eves as its president.



In a brief Friday order, the clerk for the First Circuit said that the majority of its judges had voted to hear the case en banc, granting Eves’ request that it do so after a panel of...

To view the full article, register now.