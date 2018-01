Indian Tech Co. Looks To Arbitrate $5M Heads-Up App Dispute

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 7:02 PM EST) -- An India-based technology company accused in a $5 million lawsuit of misrepresenting its ability to design and develop a cellphone application incorporating technology meant to keep a driver’s eyes on the road asked a Delaware federal court on Friday to send the dispute to arbitration.



Tech Mahindra Ltd. argued that the lawsuit must be arbitrated in Delaware under a clause in its contract with Massachusetts-based SenseDriver Technologies LLC, which accuses the company of breaching their contract to develop an app that incorporates technology related to certain...

