11th Circ. Upholds Amgen, Pfizer Win In Infection Suit

Law360, San Francisco (January 22, 2018, 5:48 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed on Monday a lower court's decision to grant Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Wyeth Inc. a quick win in a suit alleging their arthritis drug Enbrel caused a woman severe infections, finding the woman's doctor knew about the drug’s risks, so she can’t claim the drugmakers didn’t warn her.



In an unpublished, per curiam opinion, a three-judge panel held that Rebecca A. Small’s rheumatologist, Dr. Catherine Kowal, qualified as a learned intermediary under Florida law, which provides that drugmakers only have to...

