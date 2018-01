GE Unit Fights To Keep $45M Motor Dispute In Arbitration

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 6:49 PM EST) -- A French unit of General Electric Co. accused of supplying faulty motors that caused $45 million in damages has urged the Eleventh Circuit not to reverse a decision sending the dispute to arbitration, saying the Ninth Circuit in a recent decision "misread" an applicable international treaty.



Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC, which owns a steel plant in Calvert, Alabama, and several of its insurers allege that GE Energy Power Conversion France SAS Corp. is liable for making faulty motors for OTK's steel mills that have caused $45...

To view the full article, register now.