Lab Owner Never Agreed To Be Face Of Sex Drug, Suit Says

Law360, Chicago (January 22, 2018, 5:25 PM EST) -- The owner of a laboratory that was contracted to make a product to treat male sexual dysfunction sued the company that marketed it in Illinois federal court Friday, claiming that he never agreed to let them use his likeness in a national advertising campaign.



James Yeager sued California-based Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc. over ads he said that used his identity and that quoted him as endorsing the product his company developed, known as Sensum+ or CIRCUMSerum, without his permission.



Yeager, whose company, Midwest Research Laboratories LLC, develops...

