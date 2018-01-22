Politicization Of Olympics Threatens Fair Competition

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 1:29 PM EST) -- The unchecked power of the International Olympic Committee was on full display last week when the IOC cleared close to 400 Russian athletes to compete in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. That power is so unchecked that the IOC even invited Russia’s Olympic Committee — which the IOC had suspended from the Pyeongchang games for activity that the IOC president had described as an “unprecedented level of criminality” — to propose which athletes from this pool of almost 400 could use the competition slots...

To view the full article, register now.