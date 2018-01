Cox Wins Arbitration Of Dealer's Used Car Antitrust Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 22, 2018, 7:14 PM EST) -- A Florida federal court on Monday granted Cox Enterprises Inc.'s motion to compel arbitration in a suit brought by Citi Cars Inc., a bankrupt used car dealership that claims the conglomerate used a monopoly on the wholesale vehicle market to inflate its price points.



Citi Cars had agreed to arbitrate any potential disputes in agreements with Cox financing service NextGear Capital Inc. and Cox subsidiary Manheim Auction LLC, but the dealership claimed in court filings that those provisions were unconscionable because they were unfairly written and...

