Tribe Sues EPA, Corps For Delegating Mine Permit Review

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Wisconsin federal court Monday claiming the agencies shirked their duty to review a mine permit application by delegating the review to the state of Michigan.



The EPA granted Michigan the authority to review wetlands permits under a Clean Water Act statute in 1984, but the tribe said the state’s authority does not apply to the proposed location for Aquila Resources Inc.’s Back Forty Mine project and...

