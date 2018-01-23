Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Outten & Golden

By Vince Sullivan

Law360, Wilmington (January 23, 2018, 4:47 PM EST) -- Outten & Golden LLP's employment attorneys made an outsized impact on the bankruptcy world this year when Czyzewski v. Jevic Holding Corp. — the firm's yearslong case on behalf of thousands of laid-off truck drivers — made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court and struck a blow to the trend of structured dismissals, earning the group a spot among Law360’s 2017 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year.

With a focus on representing employees cut loose by companies heading into bankruptcy, Outten’s WARN Act group finds itself...
