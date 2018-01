Feds Tell 10th Circ. Tribe Can't Rely On Fracking Decision

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- The federal government urged the Tenth Circuit on Monday to reject the Ute Indian Tribe’s bid to preserve a lower court ruling that the government didn’t have the authority to apply a 2015 fracking rule to tribal land, saying the tribe shouldn’t be able to rely on the lower court decision to fight future potential rulemaking on fracking.



The Ute tribe told the circuit court earlier this month that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Jan. 3 rescinding of the Obama-era rule strengthening regulations for fracking...

