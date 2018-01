IP Owners Group Says USPTO Fees Rule Is ‘Crippling’

Law360, Los Angeles (January 22, 2018, 11:04 PM EST) -- The IP Owners Association says a new rule by the United States Patent and Trademark Office requiring applicants that appeal its decisions to pay the agency’s legal bills creates a "crippling" burden, according to an amicus brief unsealed Monday at the Federal Circuit.



The group, which represents Apple Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Google Inc., among others, filed a brief Jan. 16 in NantKwest v. Matal to argue that the agency’s new interpretation of a section in the Patent Act runs counter to the “bedrock principle known...

