Pa. High Court Demands Redo Of Gerrymandered State Map

Law360, Los Angeles (January 22, 2018, 11:03 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court became the latest court to weigh in on partisan gerrymandering Monday, finding that the state’s congressional map was unconstitutionally drawn by Republican legislators and giving them until Feb. 9 to submit new boundaries to the governor ahead of this year’s midterm elections.



The ruling comes in a case brought by the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania and other voters who claim that Republicans in the state’s General Assembly acted in secret in 2011 to draw a map designed for their own...

