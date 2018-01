County Asks Fla. Supreme Court To Take Up Tax Fight

Law360, Miami (January 22, 2018, 5:28 PM EST) -- Escambia County asked the Florida Supreme Court on Monday to take up its appeal of an appellate ruling that said owners of condominium units in a Santa Rosa Island complex do not have to pay property taxes on the county-owned land underneath the condos that is leased to the condominium association.



The county's property appraiser and tax collector said the First District Court of Appeal's decision in favor of the Beach Club Towers Homeowners Association Inc. upended 40 years of Florida Supreme Court precedent regarding Santa...

