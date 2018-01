FDA Faces $50M Suit After Discrediting Drug Research Co.

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- A drug research company filed a $50 million lawsuit Monday against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, saying that regulators acted recklessly and caused the company’s “complete annihilation” by calling the company’s work unreliable in a disciplinary letter.



The complaint filed in California federal court by India-based Semler Research Center Pvt. Ltd. stems from a disciplinary letter that the FDA sent in 2016. According to the complaint, FDA inspectors ignored evidence that a “rogue employee” framed Semler by planting bogus data on the company’s computer network.



“The actions of...

