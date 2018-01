DC Circ. Skeptical Of UPS' Claims In Shipping Cost Dispute

Law360, Washington (January 22, 2018, 10:31 PM EST) -- UPS faced stiff resistance from a D.C. Circuit panel in oral arguments Monday as the package shipper tried to deliver convincing arguments against new federal rules governing what shipping costs the U.S. Postal Service can pass on to consumers.



United Parcel Service Inc. is challenging a costing rule issued by the Postal Regulatory Commission requiring that the USPS’ inframarginal shipping costs, or those variable costs that do not fluctuate directly with volume, be calculated in relation to individual products.



The company’s attorney, Jeffrey A. Lamken, ran...

