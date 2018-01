FERC Urges DC Circ. Not To Halt $3.5B Pipeline Construction

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 7:16 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday told the D.C. Circuit that blocking construction of the $3.5 billion Mountain Valley gas pipeline while environmental groups challenge the agency's approval would split from a host of previous court rejections of similar pipeline stay requests and circumvent FERC's reconsideration process.



Environmentalists and landowners have urged the appeals court to review FERC’s October approval of the Mountain Valley pipeline running through Virginia and West Virginia. They launched a double-barreled bid earlier this month to halt any work on the...

