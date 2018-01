Fla. Judge Orders Convicted College CEO To Forfeit Home

Law360, Miami (January 23, 2018, 4:05 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday signed off on the federal government's request for the forfeiture of a Coral Gables home and an airplane belonging to a defunct for-profit college's CEO, who was convicted of stealing government funds, in order to fulfill a $1.9 million judgment against him.



FastTrain College CEO and owner Alejandro Amor was sentenced in May 2016 to 97 months in prison for a scheme in which he falsified records and enrolled ineligible students into federal grant and loan programs. Prosecutors said he...

To view the full article, register now.