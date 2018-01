Pa. Justices Decline Challenges To Sunoco Eminent Domain

Law360, Philadelphia (January 22, 2018, 7:09 PM EST) -- Sunoco Pipeline LP received a win Monday in its efforts to build the controversial Mariner East 2 pipeline when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that it would not hear five appeals challenging the company's authority to use eminent domain to seize rights of way for the project.



The high court left undisturbed a series of rulings from the state’s Commonwealth Court that found the pipeline was “a certified public utility” with attendant authority to rely on eminent domain.



The pipeline — which will ultimately cross 17...

