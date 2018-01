Dentons Attorneys Part Ways With Monex In CFTC Probe

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- A team of lawyers at megafirm Dentons has suddenly withdrawn from defending the metals trading company Monex against a fraud suit in California federal court brought by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.



U.S. District Judge James V. Selna granted a request to withdraw filed by all eight Dentons attorneys working on the case. That leaves a pair of three-lawyer teams from Farella Braun & Martel LLP and Kobre & Kim LLP in Monex’s corner of the ring.



The withdrawal form was filed and granted on Monday,...

