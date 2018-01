CVS Escapes TCPA Suit Over Prescription Reminder Calls

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 10:45 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday nixed a putative class action accusing CVS Health Corp. of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by placing prescription reminder calls to a reassigned cellphone number, ruling that the communications fell outside the statute's reach because they were made for the "health and safety of consumers."



Shari Lindenbaum sued CVS in September, claiming that the retailer made at least six prerecorded prescription reminder calls to her cellphone earlier in the year that she had not provided prior express written consent to...

