Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: Jenner & Block

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:32 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP in the past year obtained a $13.15 million jury verdict for John Steinbeck’s stepdaughter in a case over rights to the late author’s works and secured reversal of a ruling that would have let certain websites stream Fox Television Station’s copyrighted programming, landing among Law360’s Media & Entertainment Practice Groups of the Year.



The group’s content, media and entertainment group represented the estate of Steinbeck’s late wife, Elaine Anderson Steinbeck, and her daughter Waverly Scott Kaffaga in a suit she brought against...

