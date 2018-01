11th Circ. Won’t Rethink Revival Of TCPA Suit Against Bank

Law360, Miami (January 23, 2018, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday denied a bid for rehearing by Comenity Bank after the court reinstated a suit accusing the bank of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by bombarding consumers with autodialed calls.



As is customary, the court did not provide explanation for its decision other than to note that none of its active judges requested the court be polled on a rehearing of the full court.



The Ohio-based bank, which manages credit card accounts provided by retailers, requested a rehearing en banc on...

To view the full article, register now.