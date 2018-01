PE Firm's Atty Looks To Nix SEC Subpoenas To Ex-Experts

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:35 PM EST) -- Two experts who were once hired to produce a report on the holdings of a former Camelot Group executive accused of stealing $9.3 million from investors shouldn’t have to turn over documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the private equity firm’s counsel has told a New York federal court.



Orr & Brown PC’s Ian D. Orr said in a motion filed Saturday that his office retained Paul Engel and Scott Vandervliet of Appraisal Economics Inc. on Nov. 10 to provide a valuation of former...

