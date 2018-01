Tilton Seeks To Keep Case Against Zohar Funds, Others Alive

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 6:16 PM EST) -- Private equity magnate Lynn Tilton and her companies have urged a Manhattan federal judge to hang onto their claims against the so-called Zohar funds and the banks, insurers and other entities they accuse of plotting against them, saying the court still has the power to hear the dispute.



U.S. District Judge William Pauley dismissed the Zohar funds’ central claim against Tilton and her business Patriarch Partners last month, but he said his initial inclination was to send what remained of the case to Delaware Chancery Court,...

To view the full article, register now.