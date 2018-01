Ex-Tribal Official Gets 1½ Years For Embezzlement

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 2:12 PM EST) -- The former tribal administrator of the Skagway Traditional Council was sentenced Monday in Alaska federal court to 18 months in prison for embezzling about $300,000 of the tribe’s fund for her personal use, according to federal prosecutors.



Delia Commander, 64, of Oregon had pled guilty to one count of embezzlement from an Indian tribal organization. U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason noted that Commander’s misappropriation of such a large amount from such a small organization was an aggravating factor in the sentencing decision. The judge also...

