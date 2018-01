Ballard Snags SEC Assistant Director As Philly Partner

Law360, Philadelphia (January 23, 2018, 2:36 PM EST) -- Ballard Spahr LLP announced Tuesday that it has snagged U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission assistant director Dietrich King, who helped lead the agency’s review of e-commerce giant Alibaba’s record-shattering $25 billion initial public offering, to serve as a partner in its Philadelphia office.



King, 45, joins Ballard Spahr’s team of transactional attorneys after more than a decade with the SEC, where he served most recently as assistant director of the corporate finance division’s banking group.



He told Law360 in an interview on Tuesday that he was...

To view the full article, register now.