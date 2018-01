Medline Says TC Heartland Doesn't Apply To Bard Transfer Bid

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- Medline Industries urged an Illinois federal judge on Monday not to transfer a patent suit against C.R. Bard Inc. to a different federal court post-TC Heartland, saying Bard has given up the right to “fracture” three related suits and that TC Heartland doesn’t apply here.



The medical-supply giant pushed back against defendant Bard’s motion to transfer the suit over a patent for an infection-combating catheterization surgery kit to the Northern District of Georgia, saying Bard can’t cite TC Heartland to make the move happen.



In that May decision,...

