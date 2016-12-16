Cargill Wins $106M RICO Award Against Warehouse Co.
U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney tripled the $35.2 million verdict entered by a jury against Charlotte, North Carolina-basd WDS Inc. The jury found Monday that the company's president and vice president had engaged in a federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy in the course of overcharging Cargill for warehouse and distribution...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login