Cargill Wins $106M RICO Award Against Warehouse Co.

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 5:54 PM EST) -- A South Carolina federal judge Tuesday entered a $105.5 million racketeering judgment against a warehouse and distribution company after a jury found that it had fraudulently overcharged Cargill Inc. under a distribution agreement.

U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney tripled the $35.2 million verdict entered by a jury against Charlotte, North Carolina-basd WDS Inc. The jury found Monday that the company's president and vice president had engaged in a federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy in the course of overcharging Cargill for warehouse and distribution...
Case Information

Case Title

Cargill, Incorporated v. WDS, Inc. et al


Case Number

3:16-cv-00848

Court

North Carolina Western

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Frank D. Whitney

Date Filed

December 16, 2016

