Cargill Wins $106M RICO Award Against Warehouse Co.

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 5:54 PM EST) -- A South Carolina federal judge Tuesday entered a $105.5 million racketeering judgment against a warehouse and distribution company after a jury found that it had fraudulently overcharged Cargill Inc. under a distribution agreement.



U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney tripled the $35.2 million verdict entered by a jury against Charlotte, North Carolina-basd WDS Inc. The jury found Monday that the company's president and vice president had engaged in a federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy in the course of overcharging Cargill for warehouse and distribution...

