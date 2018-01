Refiners Slam EPA Renewable Fuel Mandates In DC Circ.

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 6:26 PM EST) -- Refiners and a biodiesel trade group have taken aim at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that set the levels of renewable fuel that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supply, with the refiners telling the D.C. Circuit Monday the agency wrongly shifted the compliance burden onto refiners and importers.



A host of parties — including Valero Energy Corp., American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, Monroe Energy LLC and Coffeyville Resources Refining & Marketing LLC — filed their opening brief in an appeal of the EPA’s...

To view the full article, register now.