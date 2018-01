Panda Temple Gets Ch. 11 Plan OK After Shifting Releases

Law360, Wilmington (January 23, 2018, 8:29 PM EST) -- Power plant owner Panda Temple Power LLC received court approval in Delaware on Tuesday for its Chapter 11 reorganization plan two weeks after a bankruptcy judge questioned liability releases being granted to nondebtor affiliates.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Panda Temple attorney Keith Simon of Latham & Watkins LLP told the court that the release agreement between the debtor and its nondebtor affiliates was no longer being included as part of the reorganization plan but as a separate deal between the entities.



“The release agreement between...

