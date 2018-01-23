Tennenbaum Capital Closes $1.9B Direct Lending Fund VIII

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 3:24 PM EST) -- Investment management firm Tennenbaum Capital Partners LLC has closed its eighth private equity fund with $1.9 billion in investor commitments, the firm said Tuesday.



Tennenbaum Capital Partners announced that it has closed TCP Direct Lending Fund VIII and will use the fund to continue the firm’s strategy of investing in directly originated, performing senior secured debt in middle-market companies, according to a company statement.



"Since our firm's first institutional fund in 1999, we have invested approximately $19 billion in more than 500 companies,” TCP managing partner...

