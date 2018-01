Justices Will Speed Up Review Of Feds' Appeal In DACA Case

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 3:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the Trump administration's bid to speed up high court consideration of the government's appeal of a temporary pause of its move to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program but gave respondents more time to respond than the government requested.



In a brief order issued by the high court, the justices said they agreed to grant the government’s motion to expedite consideration of its petition for certiorari but gave the respondents — including the states of California, Maine,...

