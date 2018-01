Texas Fracker Leads 3 Cos. Launching IPOs Totaling $440M

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:39 PM EST) -- FTS International Inc., a provider of fracking services for oil and gas explorers, launched an estimated $250 million initial public offering on Tuesday, representing the largest of three companies to set terms on IPOs projected to raise about $440 million total.



Fort Worth, Texas-based FTS was joined by Argentine agriculture technology company Bioceres SA, which launched an estimated $130 million IPO, and Israel-based dermatology company Sol-Gel Technologies Inc., which set terms on a $60 million IPO.



FTS and Sol-Gel are set to price their offerings next...

