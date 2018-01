Ill. Trader Pleads Guilty To $13M Wire Fraud Scheme

Law360, Chicago (January 23, 2018, 1:41 PM EST) -- An Illinois trader accused of exploiting a Chicago Board of Trade rule to create false profits and cause his firm to fold after losing more than $13 million pled guilty in federal court Tuesday to one charge of wire fraud over the scheme.



Thomas Lindstrom, 49, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 statutory fine and twice the amount of the gain or loss resulting from his purchase of hundreds of thousands of options at below the prevailing prices while assigning them the...

