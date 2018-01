Metro Holdings Venture Drops $113M On London Property

Law360, Minneapolis (January 23, 2018, 3:07 PM EST) -- Singapore developer Metro Holdings Ltd. has formed a joint venture with fellow Singapore firm Lee Kim Tah Group to buy an office property in London for £80.75 million ($112.91 million), according to an announcement from Metro Holdings on Tuesday.



The companies are buying a freehold interest in 5 Chancery Lane from a venture of Lavariano Asset Holdings Ltd. and Lime Leaf Asset Holdings Ltd., Metro Holdings said.



The building is fully leased for the coming five years, and annual rental income at the property is £4...

