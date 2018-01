International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Sidley Austin

Law360, Miami (January 25, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- With its representation of clients like Russian aluminum company United Co. Rusal, TransCanada and others in arbitrations where hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake, Sidley Austin LLP is a leader in the international arbitration field, landing the firm a spot among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



In 2017, the firm successfully led affiliates of United Co. Rusal to a "hat trick" of arbitration awards related to failed efforts to privatize a Tajik aluminum smelter. Sidley Austin's team in Geneva not only secured a $275...

