Privacy Group of the Year: Cooley

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 4:37 PM EST) -- When the likes of Google, Facebook, Twitter, Niantic and the Golden State Warriors faced privacy suits in 2017, they relied on attorneys at Cooley LLP to solve complex issues posed by the handling of sensitive information, resulting in innovative legal solutions and the firm being named among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



As more companies accumulate vast troves of personal information, the question of how to use — but also protect — data occupies much of the time of the group's 40-odd attorneys.



Business is...

To view the full article, register now.