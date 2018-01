Russia, Argentina Want In On Canada's WTO Fight With US

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:28 PM EST) -- Russia and Argentina on Friday asked to join a sweeping World Trade Organization complaint launched earlier this month by the Canadian government that accuses the U.S. of violating WTO rules in anti-dumping and countervailing duty probes focused on a variety of countries around the world.



The delegations from Russia and Argentina told the WTO that both had a "substantial" interest in the proceeding, in which Canada raps the U.S. for numerous broad policies it employs when investigating unfair trade cases, including its failure to refund certain companies...

