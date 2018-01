Fed. Circ. Rejects Commerce Rule Changes In Trade Case

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday determined that a U.S. Department of Commerce regulation regarding extensions of time to ask for the withdrawal of anti-dumping duty review requests could not be amended by a mere guidance document, handing a win to an importer of glycine from China.



At issue was a rule implemented by the department in 1997 through formal notice-and-comment procedures, which sought to address issues related to companies that seek review of anti-dumping duties against them — particularly the 90-day window they have to withdraw...

