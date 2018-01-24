MoFo Adds Jones Day Partner to M&A Group In Palo Alto

Law360, San Francisco (January 24, 2018, 8:29 PM EST) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has hired a Jones Day partner in Silicon Valley who’s represented major technology companies in multibillion-dollar mergers and acquisitions and cross-border deals, the firm said Tuesday.



Khoa Do is joining Morrison & Foerster’s corporate practice and mergers and acquisitions group in Palo Alto, California, with 20 years of experience advising public and private companies. Do told Law360 Wednesday that he was drawn to the firm due to its culture. Morrison & Foerster partners are enthusiastic about expanding their practice, Do said....

