MoFo Adds Jones Day Partner to M&A Group In Palo Alto
Khoa Do is joining Morrison & Foerster’s corporate practice and mergers and acquisitions group in Palo Alto, California, with 20 years of experience advising public and private companies. Do told Law360 Wednesday that he was drawn to the firm due to its culture. Morrison & Foerster partners are enthusiastic about expanding their practice, Do said....
