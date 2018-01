NYC Sues Drugmakers, Distributors Over Opioid Epidemic

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 7:03 PM EST) -- New York City has joined a growing number of municipalities suing drugmakers and distributors over their alleged roles in the opioid epidemic, saying Tuesday in state court that Purdue Pharma Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson and others misrepresented the safety of their opioids to drive sales.



The city is seeking “hundreds of millions of dollars” for drugmakers’ alleged misrepresentations about the safety of opioids to treat chronic pain and distributors’ alleged failure to flag suspicious orders or address the oversupply of the drugs....

