Kirkland & Ellis Brings On Ex-Cravath M&A Partner
After 18 years with Cravath, Eric Schiele joined Kirkland on Jan. 23 as a partner. In addition to Disney, he has represented Northrop Grumman, Time Warner, H.J. Heinz, Honeywell International Inc. and other clients in various transactions and other matters. For example, he has worked on spinoffs, shareholder activism defense and the many challenges...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login