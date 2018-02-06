Kirkland & Ellis Brings On Ex-Cravath M&A Partner

By Connor Relyea

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:57 PM EST) -- A former Cravath Swaine & Moore partner, who advised Disney in its pending $66.1 billion deal for 21st Century Fox’s film and TV studios, has joined Kirkland & Ellis’ M&A and private equity group.

After 18 years with Cravath, Eric Schiele joined Kirkland on Jan. 23 as a partner. In addition to Disney, he has represented Northrop Grumman, Time Warner, H.J. Heinz, Honeywell International Inc. and other clients in various transactions and other matters. For example, he has worked on spinoffs, shareholder activism defense and the many challenges...
